Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell are now Pro Bowlers

One of the impacts of the Philadelphia Eagles winning the NFC championship on Sunday was that it knocked all the Eagles out of the Pro Bowl weekend. Two of those Eagles have been replaced by worthy Detroit Lions.

With WR A.J. Brown and offensive tackle Lane Johnson moving onto the Super Bowl, Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell take their spots in the Pro Bowl. St. Brown and Sewell were the first alternates to participate in the new Pro Bowl games weekend.

They join center Frank Ragnow, who was already honored by being selected to the Pro Bowl. The festivities take place next weekend.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire