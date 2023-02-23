Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell make PFF’s Top 101 players for 2022

The analysts at Pro Football Focus have gone through all the tape and created their list of the top 101 players of the 2022 NFL season. Two Detroit Lions made the cut and appear inside the top 80.

Right tackle Penei Sewell shows up at No. 77. PFF notes that the criteria include the postseason, for which Detroit did not play, and only includes performance from 2022.

Detroit’s offense was cooking for much of the year, and Sewell was a big part of that success at right tackle. He allowed 28 total pressures over 17 games and was one of the better run blockers in the league. He even caught a game-clinching pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

St. Brown cracks the list much higher up. The wideout is No. 28, making him the sixth WR to appear after Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs.

