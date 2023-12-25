Amon-Ra St. Brown passes Calvin Johnson in the Lions record book

When Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in his sixth catch in the Week 16 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the wideout made some franchise history. That snag, an 8-yard gain in the third quarter, was St. Brown’s 100th reception on the season.

For the second season in a row, St. Brown topped 100 receptions. After hauling in 106 in 2022, No. 14 finished the Christmas Eve win with another 106 this season. He matches Herman Moore as the only Lions receivers to ever catch at least 100 passes in consecutive seasons.

Moore did it three years in a row (1995-97), which he kicked off with a team-record 123 catches. St. Brown could threaten that mark with two games remaining.

Interestingly, Hall of Fame wideout Calvin Johnson never had back-to-back 100-catch seasons. In fact, he had just one season with over 100; Megatron caught 122 in 2012, the year he set the NFL record for receiving yardage with 1,964.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire