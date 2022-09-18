Amon-Ra St. Brown off to sizzling start for Lions against Commanders

Jared Goff has a favorite target. Amon-Ra St. Brown has proven to be a great choice.

The second-year wideout from USC has a touchdown catch among a series of receptions in the first half Sunday for the Detroit Lions against the Washington Commanders.

The nice grab in the end zone was good for 13 yards.

Earlier, St. Brown took a pass over the middle of the field and wasn’t stopped until he had a 49-yard gain.

This was the second week in a row St. Brown found the end zone. He had 8 catches for 64 yards in the Lions’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

