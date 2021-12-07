Amon-Ra St. Brown nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Lions rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has had himself quite a week. Detroit’s wideout set a career-high with 10 receptions for 86 and also scored a touchdown.

The TD was St. Brown’s first in the NFL, and it could not have happened at a better time. No. 14 in silver cradled a pass from Jared Goff in the front of the end zone on the game’s final play to score the game-winning touchdown for the Lions against the Minnesota Vikings. It produced the team’s first victory of the season.

For his outstanding game, St. Brown is one of the nominees for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 13. And Lions fans can help St. Brown win the honor: