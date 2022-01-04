Amon-Ra St. Brown up for NFL rookie of the week for the 3rd time in a row

No, this is not a duplicate post…

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the finalists for this week’s Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors. It’s the third week in a row Detroit’s top receiver is a nominee for the award.

St. Brown hauled in eight receptions for 111 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 26-yard run, in Detroit’s 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He managed to thrive despite playing with backup QB Tim Boyle and minus regular WR running mates Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond.

He’s facing some stiff competition, notably Bengals WR Ja’marr Chase and his 11-catch, 266-yard outburst.

You can vote for St. Brown here on the NFL’s official balloting page.