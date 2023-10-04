Amon-Ra St. Brown listed as DNP with abdomen injury

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with another injury that would have kept him out of Wednesday's practice.

Detroit did not practice on Wednesday, so the team's injury report is an estimate. But St. Brown would not have participated in the session with an abdomen injury.

St. Brown also dealt with a toe injury in Week 3 that kept him out of Wednesday practice, but he has not missed a game this season.

Multiple reporters noted St. Brown also was working with trainers on Tuesday, which was an extra practice for Detroit coming off the club’s win over Green Bay last Thursday.

St. Brown has 26 receptions for 331 yards with two touchdowns so far this season.

Defensive back Brian Branch (ankle), fullback Jason Cabinda (knee), and center Frank Ragnow (toe/rest) also would not have practiced on Wednesday.

But guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) was listed as a limited participant after he’s been sidelined for a couple of weeks. Left tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), linebacker Julian Okwara (shoulder), and receiver Josh Reynolds (groin) were all limited.

And Jameson Williams, who’s returning from suspension, would have been a full participant.