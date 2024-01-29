Amon-Ra St. Brown: Lions will be motivated not to feel this way next year

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown thinks the bitter taste in his teammates' mouth will motivate them in the offseason.

St. Brown said after the Lions lost to the 49ers on Sunday that the Lions will be working all offseason toward the goal of winning it all.

“I think that feeling that we all had walking off of that field -- I don’t think any one of us want to feel that again if we can,” St. Brown said, via MLive.com. “I think the feeling that we have is enough to motivate us for next year. We had a good year as a whole, but it is all for nothing if you don’t win the whole thing. Everyone’s goal to start the year is to win the Super Bowl. And if you don’t? You kind of fail the season. Whatever you lose here in the NFC championship or don’t make the playoffs, it is all the same. We will be ready.”

This was the Lions' best season in more than half a century, but it wasn't good enough. Not for St. Brown and not for a team that suddenly has high expectations.