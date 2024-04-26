Amon-Ra St. Brown leads ‘Ja-red Goff’ chants to start the 2024 NFL draft

The “Ja-Red Goff” chants have been everywhere around the state of Michigan for the past few months. Lions fans have made it something of a battle cry, leading praise for Detroit’s Pro Bowl quarterback and leader of the offense.

His top target made sure the chants would continue at the 2024 NFL draft in downtown Detroit. All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, fresh off a record-setting contract extension, took the stage with Goff, teammate Aidan Hutchinson and Lions legends Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

St. Brown knew his crowd. He took the mike and started off the capacity crowd into a cacophonous chant of “Ja-Red Goff.”

“What’s up Detroit, let’s go baby!” Goff excited yelled after heading to the microphone.

The crowd kept the chant going for several refrains before Sanders and Johnson took to the mic.

