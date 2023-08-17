Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams banged up for the Detroit Lions

The NFL season is a long and grueling one for the players in this league. But nothing feels quite as long as paying attention to your favorite teams training camp to ensure that nobody gets hurt. For some teams, it’s better than others. But there are times that players get bumped and bruised and that seems to be the case for the Detroit Lions after practice on Wednesday.

During the first play of 7-on-7, Amon-Ra St. Brown injured his lower right leg and it appears to be an ankle injury. He ended up getting it taped, and he did not go to the locker room. Instead, he worked through the injury on the side of the field. While it doesn’t seem to be a major injury, it’s still worth monitoring as it could have long-term effects on St. Brown and this Lions offense.

To make matters worse, the Lions also had wide receiver Jameson Williams come up holding his hamstring after running a route. It’s pivotal for him to be on the field as he had already missed time earlier in camp due to a lower-body injury. Recently, he came back to the field and it felt like he was starting to figure things out. Hopefully for Williams, it’s minor and doesn’t keep him sidelined for long.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Lions decide to play either receiver on Saturday with the Jacksonville Jaguars in town. Tickets for the Lions’ second preseason game are still available, or you can watch at home on Saturday while the game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 1 p.m. EST.

