Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ‘goal’ is to play vs. Panthers despite not practicing once again

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was among the Lions players who did not participate in Thursday’s practice session. The team’s top wideout missed another practice with an abdominal injury.

St. Brown didn’t practice on Tuesday either, and was listed as out for Wednesday’s off-day estimation. With just one more practice before the Lions welcome the Carolina Panthers to Detroit in Week 5, it’s uncertain–at best–if St. Brown will play on Sunday.

If you ask St. Brown, he’s still optimistic about his chances.

“That’s my goal, yeah,” St. Brown said after Thursday’s practice when asked if he thought he would play.

He’s worked to the side with trainers throughout practices this week and doesn’t appear to have any lingering issues with a previous toe injury. The exact nature of the abdominal injury hasn’t been made public, but it’s clearly bothersome if it’s keeping the hyper-competitive St. Brown off the practice field.

St. Brown lead the Lions in catches (26), targets (35), receiving yards (331) and tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (2). He would be very difficult to replace in the starting lineup, even with the expected return of Jameson Williams.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire