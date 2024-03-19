Amon-Ra St. Brown to be focus of new Netflix series

Netflix has been slowly dipping into the sports media pool with new series. They started with covering F1 motorsports which was highly successful so of course they pivoted into more sports with the PGA Tour and the NFL. The NFL series was one of the streaming service’s most popular shows ever which focused on quarterbacks so they decided to expand.

What is the most talked about position outside of quarterback? Wide receivers. Because of that, Netflix has announced a new series titled Receiver with the Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown being one of the focus.

Outside of St. Brown, the cast of receivers they are following during the 2023 NFL season include Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel.

According to Netflix’s quarter four report, they have 80.1 million active subscribers in the United States and 260.8 million worldwide. The game of American football has seen it take an international turn in recent years with games in Mexico, Germany, and England, this series may expand that reach and the popularity of the players.

For Lions fans, this could also serve as the most inside and comprehensive look inside a historical season for the franchise.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire