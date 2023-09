Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown should be good to go today against the Falcons.

St. Brown is listed as questionable with a toe injury, but he is optimistic that he'll be able to play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A team captain, St. Brown is the Lions' No. 1 receiver and has 12 catches for 173 yards this season.

The Lions are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Falcons.