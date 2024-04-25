Amon-Ra St Brown earned every bit of his contract with the Lions

The news that Reggie Bush was getting back his 2005 Heisman Trophy dominated the headlines on Wednesday, but another very big USC football story emerged on that same day: Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a large contract extension which makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL and should lead to very big contracts for other receivers in the league.

Lions Wire offered analysis of St. Brown’s new contract:

“Per Spotrac, the new contract details show some cap creativity from the Lions. The deal is for $120.01 million over four years at the end of his current contract, which expires after the 2024 season. His salary cap hit for 2024 remains a relatively paltry $4.8 million.

“After that, the cap hits escalate quickly thanks to the $77 million in guaranteed money, which includes a $16.6 million signing bonus. Only the prorated part of the signing bonus gets tacked onto the Lions cap in 2024.”

St. Brown nearly led the Lions to the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. He has dramatically improved the team and its offense. Keep in mind that St. Brown was a fourth-round NFL draft pick, a Day 3 selection. The Lions got a steal when they took him. They rewarded him for dramatically exceeding expectations. Every cent of this contract was fully earned.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire