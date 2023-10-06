Amon-Ra St. Brown doubtful for Week 5, Jahmyr Gibbs questionable

The Lions have a lengthy injury report for Week 5, headlined by receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Detroit has listed St. Brown as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers with an abdominal injury after he did not practice all week.

Head coach Dan Campbell said earlier on Friday that the Lions will make a final decision about St. Brown's status on Saturday morning.

Cornerback Brian Branch (ankle) and fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) have both been ruled out.

Tight end James Mitchell (hamstring) was added to the injury report on Friday when he did not practice and is doubtful.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was also added to the report as a limited participant in Friday’s practice with a hamstring injury and is questionable.

Coming off his suspension, receiver Jameson Williams is also questionable, though he was a full participant in practice all week.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), safety Kerby Joseph (hip), defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) linebacker Julian Okwara (shoulder), receiver Josh Reynolds (groin), and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) are all listed as questionable.

