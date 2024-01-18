Amon-Ra St Brown discusses the Lions’ historic playoff win over the Rams

The wild card NFL playoff game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams was historic: Two quarterbacks who were traded for each other then met each other on opposite sides in a playoff game. That doesn’t happen every day. Matthew Stafford spent most of his career in Detroit but then visited the Motor City to face the Lions in the playoffs. Jared Goff reached a Super Bowl with the Rams but then went up against his former team in a playoff showdown.

The game was also historic because it marked the Lions’ first home playoff game in 30 years, since January of 1994 against the Green Bay Packers. Detroit won to set up the Lions’ first home divisional playoff game since January of 1992 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Amon-Ra St. Brown made a name for himself in Los Angeles as a star receiver at USC. He then knocked a Los Angeles team out of the playoffs, creating mixed emotions among Los Angeles football fans.

Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown went behind the scenes of the Detroit Lions’ wild card win over the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend. They react to Super Wild Card Weekend, predict the divisional round games, and look ahead to a tough opponent in Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming Sunday afternoon.

