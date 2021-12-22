Amon-Ra St. Brown deserves NFL Rookie of the Week

For the second time in the last three weeks, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a finalist for the NFL’s Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award. While he didn’t win it last time around, St. Brown deserves it for Week 15.

St. Brown posted eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, spearheading Detroit’s 30-12 upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. In the process, he set the Lions’ rookie team record for receptions in a season.

There are some worthy combatants for St. Brown. But none played a bigger role in a win than St. Brown did:

Texans QB David Mills: 19-of-30 for 209 yards, 2 TDs

Jets CB Brandin Echols: 4 tackles, 3 passes defended, pick-six

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton: 14 tackles, 3 passes defended

Broncos RB Javonte Williams: 81 total yards

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: 4 catches, 77 yards

