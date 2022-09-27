Amon-Ra St. Brown dealing with an ankle injury

Add bourgeoning star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to the lengthy list of Lions players dealing with injuries. St. Brown is battling through an ankle injury suffered in Detroit’s Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

After the game, St. Brown told Eric Woodyard of ESPN that he rolled his ankle and “I think I’ll be alright.”

Brown, who normally plays every offensive snap, was on the sideline for 21 reps after rolling the ankle. His burst off the line was clearly limited after the injury.

Tom Pelissero from NFL.com reported on Tuesday morning that the Lions’ medical team tests on St. Brown’s injured ankle were “encouraging overall” and that the second-year standout is not expected to miss long-term time.

The Lions host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, followed by a trip to New England to face the Patriots in Week 5. Detroit gets a much-needed bye week in Week 6. It’s after that bye when first-round pick Jameson Williams is projected to enter the lineup and further bolster the WR corps.

