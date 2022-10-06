Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift remain out of practice

It looks like the Lions are on track to be without wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift for another game.

Both players were out of practice again on Thursday, which makes it five straight practices on the sideline. St. Brown has an ankle injury while Swift is dealing with ankle and shoulder issues.

In better news for the offense, tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip), center Frank Ragnow (foot), wide receiver DJ Chark (ankle), center Evan Brown (ankle), and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle) were all limited participants after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

Linebacker Chris Board (knee), wide receiver Quintez Cephus (foot), defensive end John Cominsky (wrist), and tackle Matt Nelson (calf) have all missed both practices this week.

