It’s looking more and more like Detroit will have to take on Seattle without two of its top offensive weapons.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift both did not practice on Thursday.

Swift is dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. St. Brown with an ankle injury.

Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell said it would take “significant” improvement for Swift to be able to play on Sunday. He noted St. Brown was in similar circumstances.

The team also might not have receiver D.J. Chark, who went from limited on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday with an ankle injury.

Defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist), guard Jonah Jackson (finger), and kicker Austin Seibert (right groin) also have not practiced this week.

But center Frank Ragnow (foot), receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle), tight end T.J. Hockenson (foot), linebacker Chris Board (knee), and cornerback Bobby Price (shin) all went from no practice on Wednesday to being limited participants on Thursday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift did not practice on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk