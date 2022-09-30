The Lions are set to be without two key offensive players for this Sunday’s home date with the Seahawks.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said early in Friday’s press conference that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will not play against Seattle. St. Brown is dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out of practice all week.

Campbell also said that running back D'Andre Swift is likely to miss the game as well. Swift has a shoulder injury and Campbell said early in the week that Swift could benefit from time off to let the injury fully heal.

DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Quintez Cephus, and Kalif Raymond are the other wideouts for the Lions. Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds, and Justin Jackson make up the rest of the running back group.

Amon-Ra St. Brown out, D’Andre Swift likely out for Week 4 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk