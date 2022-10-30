Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is set to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

St. Brown’s status for this weekend was in question because he was placed in the concussion protocol last Sunday. St. Brown did not actually suffer a concussion, but he displayed gross motor instability after a hit in the team’s loss to the Cowboys and the league’s revised rules governing concussions calls for players to be removed from a game and placed in the protocol in those circumstances.

St. Brown leads the Lions with 28 catches this season.

The Lions are also set to have running back D'Andre Swift in the lineup Sunday. He’s missed three games with ankle and shoulder injuries, but got the green light to return to action this week.

Amon-Ra St. Brown cleared from concussion protocol, will play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk