Amon-Ra St. Brown becomes third player in NFL history with at least 8 receptions in 8 consecutive games

It's not often we talk about the Detroit Lions and NFL history, but Amon-Ra St. Brown is the exception.

The second-year wideout did something only two other receivers have done: He caught at least eight receptions for the eighth consecutive game after hauling nine receptions for 116 yards in Week 2. Oh yeah, and he added two touchdowns in the Lions' 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders.

The only others to accomplish this feat were Michael Thomas for the New Orleans Saints from Weeks 4-12 in 2019 and Antonio Brown for the Pittsburgh Steelers from Weeks 7-15 in 2014. That's pretty great company for a second-year reciever.

St. Brown was a fourth-round revelation for the Lions in 2021 when he finished the year with 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns. But St. Brown really turned it on at the end of the season when caught at least eight receptions in the final six games. He picked up right where he left off in 2022 and opened the year with another eight-catch game in the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy managers have to be happy St. Brown continued his insane catch-streak. He's currently the second-highest scoring wideout in Week 2 in half-point PPR leagues behind Tyreek Hill and fourth overall behind Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Hill.

Now, St. Brown will look for the NFL record in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.