Amon Lane-Ganus officially signs with Auburn

Auburn’s first commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle is now a member of the roster.

Amon Lane-Ganus, a four-star defensive back from Moody, Alabama, has officially signed with Auburn. Lane-Ganus announced his commitment to the program in July 2022 and has honored his commitment through the firing of Bryan Harsin and the first season of the Hugh Freeze era.

Lane-Ganus is the No. 22 recruit from the state of Alabama for the 2024 cycle and is the No. 21 overall cornerback. He is one of five defensive backs to sign with Auburn during the early signing period, joining Laquon Robinson, Kensley Faustin, Jaylin Crawford, and Kaleb Harris.

Our first commit of the 2024 class is 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 a Tiger‼️ SIGNED → @AmonLane2

🏠 Columbiana, Alabama

🟠 Defensive Back pic.twitter.com/cVJdzyclcx — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 20, 2023

