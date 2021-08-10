Amish cabinet maker in Greenup

Aug. 10—GREENUP — A new cabinet shop is coming to Big White Oak Road in Greenup. The owner, Tobias Miller, is hard at work and well on his way to finishing the building that will house the shop.

"It's more than just working hard," Miller said. "You have to plan it out, and then not waste time."

Miller said the process of planning and a diligent follow-through is also how he goes about making cabinets that he said will last a very long time. And Miller, who is Amish, has a lifetime of experience with craftsmanship that is designed to not only endure, but also provide useful purpose for generations.

Miller is originally from New York, but the family moved to the northeast corner of Ohio when he was 3. At the age of 23, he moved to Fleming County, then several months ago he moved into Greenup County and became part of the growing Amish community.

"I started working for my brother when I was 16 years old," Miller said. "He did cabinet work, and I worked for him until I moved to Fleming County."

Miller said that he got a job to get himself "on his feet" and saved his money for a year and a half then he started making cabinets again.

The new building Miller is building will be 40-by-120 feet, with a 10-by-16 back room for the power supply for the line shaft and pulley power source which will operate his heavier tools. The line shaft and pulley system, he explained, is a system with shafts and pulleys running under the concrete floor and along the walls, connected by belts to drive it. The system will run table saws, planers, band saws, as well as shavers and sanders, Miller said. There will also be a dust collector in place, to aid in keeping the work area clean and reduce any fire hazard generated by sawdust.

Miller said he might add a showroom in the future, but for now he has work samples that his customers can look at to help them determine what the want for their home.

"I show them my samples, of course," Miller said. "And they can choose what they like, but what I like best is word of mouth. People can go see a kitchen, or if a friend of theirs has a kitchen I have built, then they can see my work. Then they know what the work is, and all they need is samples to see what they want to use.

Story continues

"It would be interesting in the long term to have a showroom," Miller added.

In the meantime, he said that he usually has a kitchen or other samples of his work nearby, that potential customers can view.

"That is the real proof," Miller said. When a customer can see something being used for its intended purpose, then it gives them a better idea of what to expect, and also helps the to choose how they might want a certain piece made differently to suit them. And Miller said that is the main thing, because all of his work is custom built, based upon the customer's needs.

"The most important part of anything is quality," Miller said. "That's what I give my customers more than anything else. I like for my work to last. And I am sure my customers do, too."

Currently Miller works alone, and the average custom kitchen takes about four to weeks from when he measures it out until the finishing touches are made. And those finishing touches can be painted (which he said is currently very popular) or stains and other finishes.

Miller said the best way to contact him and schedule an initial meeting for a custom kitchen and cabinetry such as bathrooms and even bookshelves would be through his voicemail contact at (606) 923-6319.

"Or you could drive out and see me in person," Miller said. The address of the new business is 4754 State Route 2070, South Shore.