Amir Khan vs Samuel Vargas: What time is the fight tomorrow, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Amir Khan is hoping to earn a welterweight world title fight with a victory over Samuel Vargas - Reuters

What is it?

A welterweight contest (147lbs) between Amir Khan and Samuel Vargas. The fight is likely to become a WBA World Title eliminator, according to Khan, with the winner fighting Manny Pacquiao.

It is only Khan's second fight since his brutal defeat to Saul Alvarez in 2016, but in his comeback match against Phil Lo Greco, it took the fourtime World Champion only 39 seconds to defeat the Colombian.

When is it?

Saturday, September 8th, 2018.

Where is it?

Birmingham Arena (formerly Barclaycard Arena), Birmingham, UK.

What TV channel will it be on?

The fight will be live on Sky Sports Action.

What time is the fight likely to start?

Coverage begins at 7pm with Khan's fight likely to begin at around 8pm BST.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are on sale now here. Prices start at £46.50.

Who is Vargas?

The 29 year old Colombian is a domestic-level fighter, and the clash with Khan his first fight for a world title. He has a record of 29 wins, 3 defeats and 2 draws, and is ranked world 10th by the WBA at welterweight. Khan is ranked 7th.

Vargas has previously fought the likes of Danny Garcia and Errol Spence, although he was defeated both times. As Khan has recognised, the underdog will be keen to create a name for himself on the world stage by causing upset in Birmingham.

Amir Khan knocks down Phil Lo Greco in April Credit: REUTERS

Have they ever met before?

No, although Khan's last opponent, Phil Lo Greco, is from the same city as Vargas in Colombia.

What are they saying?

Amir Khan:

"One of my aims this year was to be as active as possible, so I'm very happy to get back in the ring again so soon against Samuel Vargas. He is a tough and well-schooled fighter who has shared the ring with some top welterweights. I have to get past Vargas before looking at the biggest challenges going forward. I'm not going to be taking Vargas lightly because I know he will be coming with everything on September 8th.

"I hope to give the fans in Birmingham the same excitement and fireworks as my last fight. It will not be one to miss!"

Samuel Vargas:

"I am excited to step in the ring with Amir Khan. I have been granted more than enough time to properly prepare for Amir and you will see the best Samuel Vargas to date.

"Mark my words, we might both be from the same city and country, but I am nothing like Phil Lo Greco. That's a guarantee. I'm going to give Amir hell. He's an old man. He's been hurt before and he's been stopped many times. I just have to land one punch on his chin, left or right hand. His feet will go all over the place and if he's still there I'll hit him again and again."

What are the best odds?

Amir Khan win - 1/16

Draw - 50/1

Samuel Vargas win - 27/2

What is our prediction?

Khan to win, but it will take him a bit longer than 39 seconds this time.