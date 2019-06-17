Amir Khan offers fitness and diet tips to Pakistan cricket team

Boxing star Amir Khan has offered to help Pakistan's ailing cricket team as they face a brutal World Cup KO.

Sarfraz Ahmed's side have just three points from five matches following Sunday's 89-run defeat on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern against rivals India.

Khan, who won silver at the 2004 Olympics for Great Britain but is of Pakistani heritage, believes the team's shortcomings are down to a lack of fitness and not a dearth of natural talent.

Having repeatedly whipped his body into shape for a reign as light-welterweight world champion between 2009 and 2011 before campaigning for top honours at welterweight and middleweight, the 32-year-old believes he has the expertise to help out.

"Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advise [sic] on how to stay fit and strong," Khan wrote in a tweet that tagged the Pakistan Cricket Board's official account.

"How to be disciplined on food, diet and training. The team has talent but need to improve on strength & conditioning and focus."

Pakistan take on South Africa on Sunday with little more margin for error in their fading prospects of a semi-final spot.

Khan's bid to become a two-weight world champion fell short in his last outing against Terence Crawford in New York. He returns to the ring against unheralded Indian welterweight Neeraj Goyat in Jeddah next month.