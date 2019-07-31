Amir Garrett takes on the entire Pirates dugout in enormous fight

When getting blown out by a division rival, most players have some understandable pent up rage. The professional move is to get over it, move on to the next game and maybe smash a bat in the dugout. Not for Amir Garrett.

Amir Garrett just took on the ENTIRE Pittsburgh Pirates team. pic.twitter.com/PKlZe6ljb8 — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 31, 2019

In an unprecedented move, Garrett attacked the entire Pirates dugout and landed some serious punches before getting ripped away. The altercation went on for a few more minutes, most of the players in "hold me back" mode.

Yasiel Puig, who re-instigated the fight after it had begun to die down, was actually traded to the Indians in the middle of the game.

The Reds and the Pirates don't like each other to start. To provide some context, the two clubs scrapped earlier in April with Puig in the middle of it.

One of the craziest basebrawls in history, expect to see some heavy suspensions in the coming days.

