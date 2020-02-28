Aminu, Hendricksen lift North Florida over Stetson 85-72

DELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Wajid Aminu had 17 points and Carter Hendricksen added 16 as North Florida defeated Stetson 85-72 on Thursday night to close out its regular season.

North Florida (20-11, 13-3 Atlantic Sun) set a program record for conference wins in a season, and reached 20 overall wins for just the third time.

Garrett Sams chipped in 15 and JT Escobar had 12 for North Florida.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mahamadou Diawara scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Hatters (15-15, 9-6). Christiaan Jones scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds. Joel Kabimba had 10 points.

The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Hatters on the season after winning 78-65 on Jan. 30. Stetson finishes out the regular season against Jacksonville at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com