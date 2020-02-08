What Amin Elhassan texted Steve Kerr after Warriors' Andrew Wiggins trade

Steve Kerr and the Warriors have a tall task on their hands: Rehabilitate Andrew Wiggins' on-court reputation.

Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick, hasn't lived up to the hype. The "counting" numbers might look good, but the advanced stats tell a different picture: Wiggins a bad defensive player and isn't a great perimeter shooter.

Can the Warriors' culture get the best out of Wiggins, who was acquired Thursday from the T-Wolves for D'Angelo Russell? That's the hope, but ESPN's Amin Elhassan isn't a believer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I'm skeptical," Elhassan said on The Habershow with NBC Sports' NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh. "When I texted Steve Kerr today, I said, 'If you can turn Andrew Wiggins into a player, you need to demand in your next contract that you make half of what [Wiggins] makes.' "

For the record, Wiggins is making just over $27 million this season, and his salary goes up roughly $2 million each of the next three seasons.

Haberstroh contended that Wiggins has the physical abilities to be a good defensive player, and that going from the "joyless" situation in Minnesota to the excellent culture with the Warriors could help the 24-year-old.

Elhassan wasn't having it.

"Even if you're skeptical of any sort of analytic measurement, let's sit down and watch the tape," Elhassan said. "Watch the dude miss rotations. Watch the dude overplay. Watch this dude fall asleep on assignments. Other than just looking at him walking into a gym, there's no evidence that this dude is a defensive player."

[RELATED: Warriors admit Russell didn't fit]

The Warriors don't have the defense they had during their championship years, but they still have former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, one of the best wing defenders in the NBA. Plus, defensive guru Ron Adams is still around. So the Warriors have the pieces in place to get more out of Wiggins.

Story continues

If the Warriors can tap into Wiggins' potential, Elhassan will be eating his words and Kerr should be making a lot more money.

What Amin Elhassan texted Steve Kerr after Warriors' Andrew Wiggins trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area