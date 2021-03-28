Amier Burdine returns from football injury in time to help Reading High claim PIAA basketball title

Mar. 28—HERSHEY — Amier Burdine watched Reading High's first two steps in the PIAA Tournament. Once on a screen. Once from the bench.

So much emotion and energy had been poured into this magical season. To suddenly become a spectator was hard.

Eight days after Burdine went from the football field to the hospital with a concussion, he was back on the floor for the Red Knights. Just in time for their crowning achievement.

Reading High was at full strength when it outlasted Archbishop Wood 58-57 in the Class 6A basketball final at Giant Center Saturday.

Burdine said part of his motivation was to suit up beside the seniors, Moro Osumanu and Rene Rodriguez, one last time.

"I couldn't miss Mo and Rene's last game," he said. "I couldn't. I got through my protocols and it went through. It was a blessing to be out there."

There are times when sports mean suffering. Not your-favorite-team-just-lost suffering. Real suffering.

Watching Burdine get driven off the field at Hampden Park in Reading's football opener on March 19 was heartbreaking. Hearing him scream out in frustration made it worse.

All that hard work and anticipation disappeared in a blink.

"I was in so much pain that night," Burdine said. "When I got to the hospital, my teammates called me and said they got my back. When they said that, I felt so good."

The sophomore quarterback waited 16 months to put on a helmet after the Red Knights opted out of the fall season. He was injured after two quarters.

Burdine's brief football season was in jeopardy. So were his hopes for helping Reading win another basketball title.

Then, in the first half against Archbishop Wood, Burdine checked into the game.

"It meant everything to have him back on the floor," Xavier Davis said. "He was in a really bad position. He was on and off. In practice, in the training room, doing what he had to do for his protocols. To have him playing tonight was just amazing."

Story continues

Reading High primarily uses three players off the bench: Joey Chapman, Davis and Burdine. Losing one of them damaged the team's depth.

Burdine played seven minutes against Wood. He made a layup, he drew a charge and he went diving to the floor to win a loose ball. He didn't look like a kid who was hurt.

"I had to play how I always play for this last game," Burdine said. "My teammates, I love them. I had to be back for them."

Burdine's contributions are often hidden between the lines. He's a lockdown defender who drops in the occasional basket.

Those two points and two possessions Burdine stole from Wood were crucial in a game where every play mattered.

"There's no shortage of sacrifice from him," Reading coach Rick Perez said. "He's just amazing. I'm so proud of him. These guys get excited for any moment. The next play. The next dive. The next charge. The next rebound. They're not worried about the big things. What do we have to do to continue growing?"

When he was riding in that cart on the chilly final night of winter, Burdine had to wonder if he was out of moments for this season.

It turned out he wasn't. He put on that No. 0 jersey for the second state championship in school history.

"That was probably the best feeling I've ever had in my life," Burdine said. "That 2017 team that won it, I wanted to live the moment they had. We wanted to do it ourselves."

The pain was gone as those final seconds ticked away.

It was replaced by joy.