Amid speculation, Oregon's Jim Mastro downplays Washington State rumors

Mike Leach became the head coach of the Mississippi Bulldogs Thursday, vacating his position with the Washington State Cougars and leaving some to wonder who the next head coach is going to be.

That speculation can tend to drive unrest through fanbases, wondering if their coaches will get poached.

Enter Oregon's Jim Mastro.

While it's still pretty early to establish a short list for the Cougars head coaching vacancy, the Oregon Running Backs/Run Game Coordinator was beginning to get thrown around on social media.

Mastro joined Mario Cristobal's staff as running backs coach in January 2018 coming to Eugene after spending the previous six seasons (2012-17) as the running backs coach at Washington State.

In his final season at WSU in 2017, Mastro led a running backs group that surpassed the 1,000-yard mark both rushing (1,096) and receiving (1,073) for the second straight season, finishing with a combined 2,169 yards. Jamal Morrow led the team with 522 rushing yards while also hauling in 60 receptions for 506 yards, and he earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors after finishing with nine total touchdowns.



In 2016, WSU was one of just four teams in the country to have its running backs eclipse 1,000 yards in both rushing (1,660) and receiving (1,034), with Morrow once again earning all-conference honorable mention honors after racking up 1,217 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. It was also the first time in program history that WSU running backs finished with more than 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving. The Cougars' 23 rushing touchdowns in 2016 were the program's most since 1997.





Now, with WSU's job open, some wonder if the Cougars dip their toe back into the well of past coaches.

Oklahoma's defensive coordinator, who served as WSU's DC from 2015-2017 is already linked to the short list.

And now, Mastro's name...

Source close to Grinch says if he did, he'd pitch bringing Jim Mastro & Ken Wilson back as well. https://t.co/MJXmlqWJvO — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) January 9, 2020

Oregon's run game coordinator appears to be hearing that buzz and wants to make one thing clear:

Now, this isn't an outright denial that Mastro would ever leave or entertain leaving, but usually a coach who could be on the way out wouldn't be so bold as to tweet a response like that.

Who will be WSU's next head coach? Guessing it won't be Mastro.

