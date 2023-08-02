Amid Pac-12, Big 12 rumors, Arizona State's Ray Anderson says Sun Devils in 'good spot'

Arizona State University announced a big change Wednesday, when it unveiled a new name for its football stadium, long known as Sun Devil Stadium.

Could another big change be coming the Sun Devils' way?

ASU athletic director Ray Anderson addressed the ongoing Pac-12 media deal saga and speculation about whether Arizona State will remain in the Pac-12 or follow Colorado in Big 12 expansion with some media members at the event where Mountain America Credit Union was unveiled as the school's naming rights partner (and Mountain America Stadium was unveiled as Sun Devil Stadium's new name).

While Anderson refused to go into many specifics, his comments did offer some insights into his state of mind and attitude amid the rumors and speculation of a possible conference change for the Sun Devils.

"I know you have to ask, but we're not really commenting on that now because it’s in a state where credibility is dependent on confidentiality," Anderson said about ASU's conference home in a video by Burn City Sports. "So I can't respond to that other than to tell you I remain extremely hopeful and understand personally that no matter how it ends up, Arizona State will be in a good spot."

WATCH: #ArizonaState athletic director Ray Anderson addresses media after new stadium naming rights deal and comments on Pac-12



“I remain extremely hopeful and understand personally no matter how it ends up Arizona State will be in a good spot”@BurnCitySports pic.twitter.com/aoj300hVjv — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) August 2, 2023

Anderson reiterated how the Sun Devils were in a "good spot."

"We are in a pretty good spot," he told the media. "We are a very respected and coveted institution and program and property as far as media folks and conferences determine and think about us."

A lot of Big 12 expansion speculation has centered around the Arizona Wildcats, but ASU has been mentioned as a possible candidate to join that conference as well in college conference realignment and expansion speculation.

Both schools fall under the umbrella of the Arizona Board of Regents and while there is a possibility of them being in different conferences, many think that ABOR would like to see the schools continue to be in the same conference.

But would that be the Pac-12 or the Big 12?

Anderson refused to give a timeline for the situation.

“I’ve been saying in another two weeks for about a year, so I don’t have any more prognostications or projections," he said. "I’ll just be patient and let the process run its course.”

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson might have some very big decisions ahead of him with rumors and speculation swirling about the potential demise of the Pac-12 Conference.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff presented a media rights deal to the Pac-12's member schools Tuesday, with reports coming out that Apple TV streaming was at the forefront of it.

“We’re hoping it is going to be very positive and the outcome will be beneficial to us, certainly for the long term," Anderson said of the potential media deal for the conference Wednesday.

Anderson talked about what he could and couldn't control, with reporters.

"I will be as excited as anyone in the industry to have this behind us to be sure, but some things you control, some things you don't," he said. "We don't control this. We just have to be patient, be a good partner and teammate as we work our way through the challenges."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State AD Ray Anderson on Big 12 expansion, Pac-12 media deal