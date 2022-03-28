Amid offseason QB chaos, Giants continue to double down on Daniel Jones

It seems half the National Football League will have a new quarterback this season. Some New York Giants fans were probably hoping they'd take a turn on the carousel.

Through three seasons, we don't know exactly what the Giants have in Daniel Jones. He hasn't been great, but has had some good moments. He hasn't had a lot of help. He has had a few injuries that have set him back.

Whatever Jones is or will be, the Giants aren't willing to fold the hand yet.

“People are realizing (quarterback) is by far the most important position in sports and either you have one or you don’t," Giants co-owner John Mara told the New York Post at the annual owners' meetings. "We think we have one.”

Still, they haven't fully committed to him. The Giants have yet to pick up his fifth-year option and have until May 2 to do so.

Daniel Jones gets another season

Jones was a divisive figure from the moment he was unexpectedly the sixth overall pick of the draft. Since nobody had Jones that high in their mock draft, that made him an instantly bad pick to some.

Jones had 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a rookie, which wasn't bad. He hasn't taken much of a step forward since. Throwing 21 touchdowns in 25 games since isn't going to cut it in this era. To Mara, that's a reflection of the team as a whole.

“We still have a lot of confidence in Daniel and think he’s going to be a very good quarterback if we just put the right pieces around him and give him a little bit more continuity and stability,” Mara told the Post. “He hasn’t had that since he’s been here. Let’s give him a chance to prove himself. He’s shown flashes of it, for sure."

Mara talked about a 27-21 overtime win over the Saints last season in which Jones threw for 402 yards, and said Jones "played as well as anybody ever could have expected."

“We think there’s a lot more of that left in him if we can just put the right pieces around him," Mara said.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is still the team's starter heading into his fourth season. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Giants hoping for improvement

Jones wouldn't be the first quarterback to suddenly thrive with a new coach.

The Giants' hiring of Brian Daboll was a hope that he could do wonders for whatever quarterback the Giants employ as their starter, and that starts with Jones. When Daboll was Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, he oversaw Josh Allen's development into an MVP candidate. If Daboll can help Jones get half of the way there, the Giants' patience will be worth it.

The Giants didn't do a ton to fix the offense. The biggest signing was former Colts guard Mark Glowinski, and while he'll help he isn't the type of player to transform the offensive line. There could be more help in the draft, but most of the improvement will have to come from within (hopefully with better injury luck), coaching and Jones himself.

“You tell me what quarterback could have thrived over these last couple years with what we had out there on offense?” Mara told the Post.

Perhaps that's correct. The Giants are going to use another season to find out.