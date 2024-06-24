Amid Marc Guiu concern, Barcelona working to tie 2 other youngsters down to new deals

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona have begun working towards tying two members of the club’s youth ranks down to new contracts.

This, of course, comes amid what has proven a concerning 24 hours in Catalunya’s capital.

Despite long-standing efforts to extend the terms of highly-regarded frontman Marc Guiu, the 18-year-old is understood to be inching closer and closer to a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea.

🚨🔵 Talks between Chelsea and Marc Guiu agents are very advanced with the club confident to make it happen.



€6m release clause available with #CFC ahead of other clubs keen, also after talks with agents/family.



🔵🔴 Barça have still no positive feedback to new deal proposal. pic.twitter.com/97gHOrYW9P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2024

Understandably eager not to allow a similar scenario to play out with some of the club’s other jewels, talks, in turn, remain ongoing with the representatives of two other up-and-coming La Masia talents.

First up comes Guille Fernández.

As per a report from Diario Sport, the board at the Camp Nou have full belief in the potential of midfielder Fernández to carve out a first-team berth for himself down the line.

Talks, as a result, are in full swing with agent Jorge Mendes, over the terms of the 16-year-old’s first professional contract.

And next on the list of priorities in Catalunya’s capital comes the renewal of Dani Rodríguez.

Winger Rodríguez is another whose abilities are held in high regard amongst the Barcelona coaching staff, with Jijantes pointing towards a leading role in the Barca Atlètic XI being readied for the 18-year-old next season.

Deco and co, as a result, are readying a concerted push to lock Rodríguez down, too.

Conor Laird | GSFN