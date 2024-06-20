Amid major potential changes, Miami Hurricanes baseball hoping to fortify roster

Massive changes are underway for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team, which has already lost star hitters Blake Cyr and Jason Torres to transfers and is expected to lose its entire pitching rotation to next month’s MLB Draft.

The Hurricanes, who are coming off a 27-30 record -- and their first losing season since 1957 -- in the first year under head coach J.D. Arteaga, lost Torres to Alabama and Cyr to Florida. Both players missed large chunks of the 2024 season.

Cyr, an infielder/outfielder, was a consensus Freshman All-American in 2023, hitting .305 with 12 doubles, 17 homers, 63 RBIs and a 1.047 OPS.

Torres, a first baseman, had his breakout season this year, hitting .331 with eight homers, 32 RBIs in 39 games and a .914 OPS.

“Every player is replaceable, and every coach is replaceable,” Arteaga said when asked about Cyr and Torres. “Those are losses, but you want guys who want to be here. And we played a majority of last season without Blake. We played the back end without Jason.”

As for the rotation, Arteaga expects Gage Ziehl (5-3, 3.87 ERA), Rafe Schlesinger (5-5, 5.83) and Herick Hernandez (3-7, 6.14 ERA) to get drafted within the first eight rounds.

“Gage and Rafe will likely be the first two to (get drafted), somewhere between rounds three and five,” Arteaga said. “I expect Herick to go between rounds five and eight because even though he didn’t put up great stats, his stuff plays up.

“Gage’s stuff is good, but his performance is even better. He’s gritty and tough – exactly what you want your Friday night starter to be.”

Beyond Cyr, Torres and the rotation, Miami is also sure to lose both of their catchers and two starting outfielders because they are out of eligibility. Those players are outfielder Jacoby Long, who hit .303 with an .816 OPS and a team-high 10 steals; catcher Jack Scanlan (.936 OPS); outfielder Lucas Costello (.715 OPS); and catcher Carlos Perez (.678 OPS).

In addition, four key Canes have eligibility remaining but could get drafted: second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (.850 OPS); outfielder Edgardo Villegas (.820 OPS); and relievers Brian Walters (3.29 ERA) and Myles Caba (5.08 ERA).

The good news for Miami is that third baseman Daniel Cuvet is returning after a brilliant freshman season in which he led Miami in batting average (.351), OPS (1.165), runs (52), homers (24) and RBIs (75).

Cuvet’s 24 homers fell just one short of the Miami record set by Phil Lane in 1982. Cuvet was named to the All-ACC second team, and he was also a Freshman All-American.

“He needs to continue to get better,” Arteaga said. “At one point last season, pitchers started to figure him out, and then (Cuvet) made an adjustment. He’s a student of the game.”

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet of Miami hits a 2-run homer against FAU in the first inning on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Mark Light Field.

Miami’s offense in 2025 should be bolstered by three incoming transfers who all can play first base or a corner-outfield position: Bobby Marsh (Penn State); Derek Williams (Wichita State); and Todd Hudson (Liberty).

Marsh played all 53 of Penn State’s games, starting 52 of them. He hit .309 with six homers and an .845 OPS.

Williams made 51 starts and led the Shockers with 14 homers and a 1.040 OPS.

Hudson (.975 OPS) tied for Liberty’s lead in homers last season with 11, playing 49 games, including 41 starts.

Miami’s center fielder next year could be Michael Torres of Doral Academy.

Torres is a top draft prospect. However, Arteaga is confident Torres will start his career at Miami.

“We feel good about him showing up,” Arteaga said. “He values himself highly (in terms of a signing bonus), and we feel he can get that number after three years with us.”

Arteaga also praised the two catchers that are part of his 21-player freshman class: Nolan Johnson and Evan Taveras.

On the mound, Miami has added five transfers: Griffin Hugus (4.91 ERA at Cincinnati); Will Smith (5.12 ERA at Coastal Carolina); Reese Lumpkin (5.10 ERA at Winthrop); lefty Rob Evans (5.63 ERA at Georgia State); and Carson Fischer (4.24 ERA at Division II Davenport University).

Among the freshmen pitchers, the two biggest names are left-handers David Shields and Johnny King. Both are high-round draft prospects.

Shields is already enrolled and on campus, a “promising” sign that he will play for Miami in 2025 and delay his pro career.

“David throws 92-95 (mph) and is a great athlete,” Arteaga said. “I foresee him being a weekend starter right away.”

King is at the draft combine, and there’s perhaps a little less confidence he plays for Miami.

Either way, it’s interesting to note that there are six players in Miami’s freshman class that come from out of state, including Shields (Pennsylvania) and Johnson (California).

“We want to get the best players in Miami,” Arteaga said. “But if there are better players outside of Miami, we will take those guys.

“In past years, we’ve been too heavy on South Florida. Nothing against them -- that is still our bread and butter. But we want the best players available.”

Arteaga said the “off season” has become more work-intensive for coaches than the actual games.

However, he said he has all he needs to compete in the world of high school and transfer-portal recruiting.

“There are high expectations here,” Arteaga said about the pressure to win. “But the great thing is that (the administration) gives you everything you need to win.”