Amid Lakers coaching speculation, Clippers hope to keep Tyronn Lue for a 'long time'

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue argues a call during a game between the Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets on March 31. Lue's future has been subject to speculation following the Lakers' firing of coach Darvin Ham on Friday. (Nell Redmond / Associated Press)

The Clippers expect Tyronn Lue to be the coach of the team for a “long time” and the plan is to offer him a contact extension so he’s not coaching the 2024-25 season in the final year of his deal, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The subject of Lue and an extension came up after the Lakers fired Darvin Ham on Friday and the Clippers coach's name came up as a possible candidate for them and other openings that might come up. Also, Lue and LeBron James won a championship together in Cleveland in 2016 and the two still have a strong relationship, the person said, citing another reason why there is talk the Lakers would be interested in Lue if he becomes available.

Lue’s contract for next season is a team option and is partially guaranteed, according to one person. But there have been no talks about an extension, the person said.

Read more: Hernández: James Harden delivers a trademark disappearing act at the worst time for the Clippers

The Clippers gave Kawhi Leonard a three-year contract extension for $150 million that starts next season as well as the team looking to extend Paul George and re-sign James Harden this summer.

Lue, who turns 47 Friday, was offered the Lakers’ job in 2019, but the sides couldn’t agree on a deal, leading the team to hire Frank Vogel. Lue became the Clippers head coach for the 2020-21 season and led them to the franchise’s first-ever Western Conference finals in 2021.

Despite many injuries, Lue has taken the Clippers to the playoffs in three of the four seasons he has been the coach.

The Clippers are down 3-2 to the Dallas Mavericks in a first-round series, with Game 6 Friday night at American Airlines Center.

Read more: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.'s 3 brothers' troubles: NBA ban, prison sentence, DWI arrest

Leonard will not play because of inflammation in his right knee that now will have kept him out of four of the six playoff games.

Leonard missed the final eight regular-season games because of the knee issue, but Lue still directed the Clippers to the fourth seed in the rugged Western Conference with a 51-31 record.

Lue has a 321-212 record over his eight years as a head coach in the NBA and is considered one of the best in the game.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.