Amid Florida State rumors, Iowa State announces contract extension for coach Matt Campbell

With rumors swirling about Florida State’s interest in hiring Campbell, Iowa State announced a contract extension for the coach that will keep him in Ames through the 2025 season. Campbell is in the midst of his third straight bowl season as the head coach for the Cyclones — something the program hasn’t accomplished since 2000-2002.

“I greatly appreciate Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen's and (Iowa State AD) Jamie’s (Pollard) proactive approach to extending my contract,” Campbell said. “My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State.”

After four straight winning seasons at Toledo, Campbell arrived at Iowa State in 2016 and executed a quick turnaround for the long-struggling program. The Cyclones went 3-9 in his first season and can get to the eight-win mark for the third straight year if Iowa State wins its bowl game. The Cyclones lost their season finale at Kansas State on Saturday to finish the regular season with a 7-5 record.

Before Campbell’s arrival, ISU hadn’t won eight games in a season since 2000.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has a 26-24 record in four seasons at the school. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

The job Campbell, 40, has done in Ames has not gone unnoticed. His name has popped up amid multiple coaching searches in recent years, including after the 2017 season when the school gave him a six-year extension worth $22.5 million. The details of Campbell’s updated contract “will be released at a later date,” the school said.

“Both Matt and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of our football program,” Pollard said. “We are fortunate to have Matt leading our student-athletes and look forward to the continued success of our football program.”

Florida State enters second month of coaching search

Meanwhile, Florida State’s search trudges on. The school fired Willie Taggart back on Nov. 3 and athletic director David Coburn said the school was “on schedule” to have a new coach in place by “the end of the month.”

However, we are now in the month of December and FSU remains without a head coach as it prepares for a bowl game under interim coach Odell Haggins. The Seminoles finished the regular season at 6-6 with a 40-17 loss at Florida on Saturday. The team will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, an announcement of a new head coach is not expected before this weekend.

