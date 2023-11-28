Amid some defections, 'Godfather' Dontay Corleone returns to Cincinnati Bearcats football
In a week of defections to the transfer portal, a bright spot appeared on a chilly Tuesday morning when 6-2, 318-pound Dontay Corleone announced his intentions to remain with the University of Cincinnati Bearcat football team via social media.
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗗𝗙𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 28, 2023
The former Colerain High star just finished his redshirt sophomore year and still has two years of eligibility, but had been rated as an NFL Draft possibility by some based on being the top-rated defensive player by Pro Football Focus in 2022 when he was a Third Team Associated Press All-American as a redshirt freshman.
'The Godfather' returns
In a produced video from the Bearcat football staff, Corleone said, "Cincinnati, I believe we're doing something special. I decided to announce that I'm coming back in 2024."
Unfinished business #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/J2c66D3mg8
— Dontay Corleone (@dontaycorleone2) November 28, 2023
With that notoriety, Corleone was often double and triple-teamed by offenses this season in the Big 12 where UC just finished a disappointing 1-8 and 3-9 overall. Still, the round block of human known as "The Godfather" managed 39 tackles (six less than 2022), 6.5 tackles for loss (one more than 2022) and three sacks (same as 2022). He added a forced fumble, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.
The right ones stay https://t.co/HTeus8h5E7 pic.twitter.com/aws6NuJzmc
— Zach Grant (@ZachGrantUC) November 28, 2023
Fletch lives
Corleone joins Ray Guy Award nominee Mason Fletcher in announcing his return. The 6-7 Australian punter quickly made his intentions known Monday, when several Bearcats entered the portal.
"I WILL be returning and using my senior year of eligibility!" Fletcher posted on X. "Excited to get healthy and be a leader for this team. I can’t wait to get stuck into the off-season and next year. Stick with us, we’ll be back stronger next year!!"
While the list will continually change, players moving on as of Monday:
Tight end Chamon Metayer (left prior to the season-ending Kansas game)
Running back Myles Montgomery
Defensive back George Udo (BYU transfer)
Cornerback Sammy Anderson (injured in week one)
Offensive lineman Cameron Jones
Linebacker Jah-Mal Williams
Defensive lineman Justin Wodtly
Running back Shaun Thomas
Defensive back Bryon Threats
Offensive lineman Luke Dalton
In addition, sixth-year defensive lineman Malik Vann (Fairfield High) has declared for the NFL Draft. Of the portal entries, it's believed the overwhelming majority were encouraged to make their moves. After Saturday's Kansas loss UC coach Scott Satterfield mentioned they would be active in the portal to supplement the incoming 2024 high school class of 22 set to sign Dec. 20.
"We're going to hit the portal hard," Satterfield said. "Dec. 4 it opens up and we're going to get 12-14 guys. We'll get them in January or the summer semester if we have to. We'll get some guys to come in here and help us win."
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Godfather' Dontay Corleone back for Cincinnati Bearcats football