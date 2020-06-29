On Monday afternoon, the Bears sent an email to season ticket holders outlining procedures for the upcoming NFL season. Things ... don't look great:

The #Bears sent a COVID update letter to season ticket holders today. In it: "... The presence of and the exact number of fans that will be allowed into Soldier Field has not yet been determined. Our hope is to build a model that provides the opportunity..." — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) June 29, 2020

"... to see the Bears play this fall to as many Season Ticket Holders as possible. We will communicate your options as soon as a plan is finalized ..." — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) June 29, 2020

"... Given all of the current uncertainties, we want to inform you that one option will be to provide you a full refund for the 2020 season while still retaining your ability to renew your season tickets in 2021 in your same seat location." — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) June 29, 2020

It's obviously a shift in messaging from the team. 10 days ago, team president Ted Phillips told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was 'extremely hopeful' that there would be fans in seats for the 2020 season, adding that the team was 'confident'. Bears fans, get ready for empty stadiums this fall.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Bears will offer full refund for 2020 season tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago