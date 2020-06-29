Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Bears will offer full refund for 2020 season tickets

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

On Monday afternoon, the Bears sent an email to season ticket holders outlining procedures for the upcoming NFL season. Things ... don't look great: 

It's obviously a shift in messaging from the team. 10 days ago, team president Ted Phillips told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was 'extremely hopeful' that there would be fans in seats for the 2020 season, adding that the team was 'confident'. Bears fans, get ready for empty stadiums this fall. 

