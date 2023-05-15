Amid contract dispute, Jets’ Quinnen Williams stirs the pot with Twitter bio change

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a defensive stop. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has made his case clear. Following a career-best season, the Alabama product and former No. 3 overall pick wants to be paid like one of the best defenders in the game.

On Monday morning, Williams appeared to make a statement about his ongoing contract dispute by changing his Twitter bio, which now reads “Defensive Tackle for ……………….”

Williams hasn’t been shy about using his Twitter account to express his desire for a new deal. A quick trip through his profile shows him retweeting when fellow Big Apple star DT Dexter Lawrence got his new deal, along with retweets of teammates like John Franklin-Myers voicing their support for a new deal, and other tweets that pointed out Williams’ dominant numbers.

He even retweeted a clip of GM Joe Douglas saying the Jets are “hopeful and optimistic” that a deal can be reached, and added his own reaction:



As things currently stand, Williams, 25, is set to play the 2023 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which would pay him a shade under $9.6 million for the year. But with Lawrence getting $60 million guaranteed on a four-year, $87.5 million deal, it's clear Williams wants more.

"Everybody knows I’m a team guy. Everybody knows that I believe in the team and want to put the team first and different things like that, but I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program," Williams said after the season.

"I feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field, everything right off the field, and just having the organization behind me just like I’m behind them to show that they really support me and different things like that is an amazing thing for me. I just want to be compensated for what I am.”

Williams earned First-Team All-Pro honors after a dominant 2022 season and was named to his first Pro Bowl after recording a career-high 12.0 sacks, 55 combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 28 QB hits, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 16 games.