Amico: Lakers aren’t actively shopping D’Angelo Russell

While it is clear the Los Angeles Lakers are a good team this season, it seems a little something is missing in terms of them being legitimate championship contenders. Whether it’s more 3-point shooting, a real third star or another serviceable big man, plenty of people feel the team needs a little help to get to the next level.

The biggest trade rumor surrounding the team so far this season is that it is interested in acquiring Zach LaVine. LaVine, a two-time All-Star wing who is currently with the Chicago Bulls, played his college ball at the University of California, Los Angeles and is represented by Klutch Sports Group, the agency headed by LeBron James’ good friend and agent Rich Paul.

Landing LaVine would likely mean the Lakers would have to part with, at the very least, starting guard D’Angelo Russell and key reserve forward Rui Hachimura. While both players are seen around the league as the Lakers’ most trade-eligible candidates per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, another prominent NBA reporter says the Lakers aren’t actively looking to trade Russell (h/t Lakers Daily).

Via Hoops Wire:

“Russell is having a nice season, though, and the Lakers aren’t actively shopping him, sources told Hoops Wire,” wrote Sam Amico. “Quite the opposite. But they would in the right deal, or at least would be more likely to move Russell than some others. And they just may have to if they want a third consistent scorer in return.”

Russell has a tendency to have poor games every now and then, such as his 3-of-9 shooting performance in Tuesday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks. But he’s averaging 16.2 points a game on 47.9% field-goal shooting and 40.0% from 3-point range, and he is one of the few true 3-point shooting threats L.A. has.

In addition, he is putting up 6.3 assists against 1.8 turnovers a game. Trading him would put lots of pressure on Austin Reaves and the soon-to-be 39-year-old James to assume more ball-handling and facilitating duties.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire