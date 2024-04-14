Amick homers again, #4 Vols top Tigers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee baseball ground out a low-scoring victory over visiting LSU on Saturday night, 3-1, to claim a series victory at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Steven Milam put the Bayou Bengals on the board first, laying down a bunt to third base. Billy Amick’s throw to first went wide, allowing Michael Braswell III to score the first run of the contest.

The Vols were held out of the scorebook until the sixth inning, as Dylan Dreiling popped a two-RBI double into right field. With one swing, UT had taken the lead, 2-1.

Amick added an insurance home run in the eighth inning to round out the scoring.

Drew Beam was solid for the Big Orange on the mound, hurling 106 pitches in 6.2 innings of work. He allowed just one run on eight hits, while striking out five batters.

Tennessee (29-6, 9-5 SEC) will look for the series sweep in Knoxville on Sunday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

