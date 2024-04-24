Amick’s career night pushes Vols past Catamounts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visiting Western Carolina held a brief lead over No. 3 Tennessee baseball on Tuesday night. But, the Vols found their footing in the middle innings to cruise, 12-4.

UT third baseman Billy Amick crushed two home runs and tallied a career-best 7 RBI in the win.

His first long ball of the night helped put the Big Orange up 3-0 in the third inning. But, the Catamounts had the answer in the fourth.

A hit-by-pitch, two RBI groundouts and a throwing error allowed WCU to slip in front, 4-3.

Tri-Cities native Colby Backus re-tied the game with a solo shot in the fifth, followed by a 2-RBI single from Amick, stretching the lead to 6-4.

Kavares Tears and Amick finished things off with a pair of 3-run homers in the fifth and eighth, respectively.

Andrew Behnke (2-0) grabbed the win on the mound, pitching 2.0 innings of relief and allowing just one hit.

Tennessee (34-7) starts its next series against Missouri on Thursday. First Pitch from Knoxville is slated for 7:30 p.m.

