Is an amicable divorce possible for the Patriots and Tom Brady?

Tom Brady arrived in New England like a lamb. He may be going out like a lion.

With each passing hour, we’re getting closer to finding out whether Brady will, or won’t, play for the Patriots in 2020. If the end result is an end to a 20-year relationship, the chances of an amicable divorce may be minimal.

Peter King points out in Monday’s Football Morning in America a quote that Tom Brady Sr. provided to Mark Leibovich for his 2018 book, Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times.

“It will end badly,” the elder Brady told Leibovich. “It’s a cold business. And for as much as you want it to be familial, it isn’t.”

Ideally, the Patriots and Tom Brady will issue a joint release crafted carefully to place blame on no one. And that may still happen. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be hard feelings if Brady leaves.

Ultimately, Brady may want the motivation that comes from hard feelings to fuel his late-career second act. For years, he’s been driven to prove wrong those who doubted him in 2000. If he can persuade himself that the Patriots are doubting him in 2020, Brady may find a way to push himself to an ever higher level of performance.