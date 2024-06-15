Amherst's Bagshaw brings energy, leadership to Silver Knights bullpen

Jun. 14—NASHUA — Kyan Bagshaw had to get his breathing under control.

The junior reliever from Amherst took the mound at the NCAA Division III College World Series with his team down a run in the ninth inning of an elimination game. Bagshaw inherited a full count with one out and runners on first and second base.

The lefty took some deep breaths before he got the Endicott College baseball team out of the jam with a flyout and groundout. The No. 1 nationally-ranked Gulls then walked off to a 7-6 win over California's Pomona-Pitzer.

A starter in high school at Souhegan, Bagshaw said those kinds of moments have made him relish his role in the bullpen in college.

"I love the energy it allows me to bring ... and I get to be in competitive moments," Bagshaw said, "and that's what I like being in."

Energy is exactly why Nashua Silver Knights manager Kyle Jackson brought Bagshaw back to the Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) team for a third straight summer.

As a sophomore this past spring, Bagshaw posted a 4-0 record with four saves and a 1.93 ERA. Bagshaw, one of Nashua's few returners in the bullpen, allowed 18 hits and 17 walks alongside 39 strikeouts over 32 2/3 innings for Endicott.

"I hope that he takes over a leadership role into the clubhouse and especially the bullpen because the bullpen needs it," Jackson said after Nashua's 8-4 win over the Road Warriors at Holman Stadium on Tuesday, "and lights a fire (under) them of, 'I'm here to win, not just to get innings in.'"

The Gulls, who were eliminated in the round before the Division III World Series semifinals, won a program-record 47 games and had just four losses this past season.

Jackson, a Hudson native, said he sees Bagshaw filling a similar locker room role for the team that George Welch, a former Silver Knights pitcher from Derry, had.

Like Welch, Bagshaw can be someone his fellow relievers look up to and a player who wants — and knows how to — win, Jackson said.

Bagshaw, who throws a fastball and slider, was on the Silver Knights' 2022 FCBL title team and also reached the Division III College World Series with Endicott as a freshman.

"For him to set the tone for the bullpen to be able to put up a zero ... keep us close, don't give in, I think, that will hopefully inspire the bullpen to feed off of it," Jackson said.

Over his first two appearances for the Silver Knights this summer, Bagshaw pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.

Nashua was 5-11 entering its Saturday game at the Brockton Rox. The Silver Knights host the Road Warriors on Sunday at 3 p.m.

"I want to bring in pace and I want to bring in confidence," Bagshaw said of his mentality when he enters a game. "You've got to either have confidence or courage so I think that having confidence and courage to bring into a game is huge."

Jackson said Bagshaw is one of Nashua's late-inning relievers alongside Lehigh University's Liam O'Hearen and Wake Forest's Andrew Koshy.

Bagshaw is trying to develop a changeup this summer. As much as he loves being in the bullpen, Bagshaw said one of his goals is to eventually crack Endicott's starting rotation.

Facing top-caliber batters in the FCBL has helped Bagshaw develop as a pitcher, he said, and will again sharpen his skill set and abilities for next spring.

"I've honestly felt that I grow a lot and I learn a lot and mature as a player the more I've played for this team," Bagshaw said of the Silver Knights.

