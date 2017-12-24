Amfoot - Ravens control playoff destiny with win over Colts

- The Baltimore Ravens continued their march towards their first NFL playoff berth since 2014 with a 23-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens' workmanlike performance may have been short on aesthetics, but was effective and allowed them to maintain control of their post-season destiny. The Ravens improved to 9-6 and overtook the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild card race. Buffalo take on Super Bowl champions New England on Sunday and the Titans host the Los Angeles Rams. Regardless of other results, the Ravens can clinch a wild card berth with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular-season finale next week. "Next week will be a test too," said Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. "The Bengals play us tough all the time."





AFP