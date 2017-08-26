Amfoot - NFL: Patriots star Edelman out for season after knee injury

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 25: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs for yards after a first quarter catch while playing the Detroit Lions during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFPDETROIT, MI - AUGUST 25: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs for yards after a first quarter catch while playing the Detroit Lions during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Gregory Shamus)

- New England Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman will miss the upcoming NFL season after suffering a serious knee injury, the team confirmed. Edelman, 31, reportedly tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during New England's pre-season game against the Detroit Lions on Friday. "#Patriots confirm Julian Edelman suffered an injury to his right knee in last night's game and will miss the 2017 season," the team said in a post on Twitter. The injury came in a non-contact incident in the team's opening drive. Edelman limped from the field before being ferried back to the locker room on a medical cart.





AFP