Amfoot - League chief convinced Kaepernick will be signed eventually

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 24: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/AFPLOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 24: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Sean M. Haffey)

- National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell said he believes free agent Colin Kaepernick will eventually find a team after being shunned in the wake of his national anthem protest. Kaepernick has found himself unemployed since being released by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of last season, a campaign dominated by his protests against the treatment of minorities by police. "The thing we're always about is meritocracy and opportunity," Goodell told Fox Sports 1 television. "I want to see everyone get an opportunity including Colin but those are decisions made by football people. I'm still convinced he'll get that opportunity when the right opportunity comes along and that's what our league is all about as you know."





AFP