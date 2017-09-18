Amfoot - Judge rejects NFL appeal over Elliott case

- A US judge rejected an appeal by the National Football League seeking to overturn an injunction obtained by Ezekiel Elliott which has allowed the Dallas Cowboys running back to delay his six-game suspension. Elliott has been left free to play ever since obtaining the injunction against his suspension for a domestic violence case. The NFL challenged the injunction in federal court in Texas but saw its request for a stay denied. The league will now take its case to an appeals court in New Orleans. Eliott, 22, was suspended by the league over accusations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend. The punishment was handed down by commissioner Roger Goodell on August 11 after a 13-month league investigation. But the running back, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, was never arrested or charged by police in the incident.
AFP
69