Amfoot - Judge rejects NFL appeal over Elliott case

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 09, 2017 shows Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys running the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A US judge on September 18, 2017 rejected an appeal by the National Football League seeking to overturn an injunction obtained by Ezekiel Elliott which has allowed the Dallas Cowboys running back to delay his six-game suspension. Elliott has been left free to play ever since obtaining the injunction against his suspension for a domestic violence case. (AFP Photo/RONALD MARTINEZ)

- A US judge rejected an appeal by the National Football League seeking to overturn an injunction obtained by Ezekiel Elliott which has allowed the Dallas Cowboys running back to delay his six-game suspension. Elliott has been left free to play ever since obtaining the injunction against his suspension for a domestic violence case. The NFL challenged the injunction in federal court in Texas but saw its request for a stay denied. The league will now take its case to an appeals court in New Orleans. Eliott, 22, was suspended by the league over accusations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend. The punishment was handed down by commissioner Roger Goodell on August 11 after a 13-month league investigation. But the running back, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, was never arrested or charged by police in the incident.





AFP